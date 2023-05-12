AUSTIN — The A&M Consolidated track team saved its best for last as the Tigers earned a silver medal in the final event of the day at the Class 5A state track meet on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Consol’s Collin Chase, Braylon Price Corbin Parker and Justin Gooden made history as the first boys relay team from Consol to compete at state in 39 years and the first to win a medal.

It was a photo finish as well as Consol edged out Fort Bend Marshall for second by less than a second in the 4x400-meter relay. McKinney North won in 3 minutes, 14.66 seconds followed by Consol (3:17.10) and FB Marshall (3:17.11).

Gooden ran the anchor leg for Consol and leaned across the finish line to ensure the second-place finish.

“I honestly think I didn’t beat him,” Gooden said after the race. “I didn’t think I did it. Then when I saw our name pop up, I knew we were good.”

Consol’s Maria Ireland also earned a silver medal, capping her senior season with a second-place finish in the girls wheelchair 400. Lewisville Flower Mound’s Abigail Counts won in 1:05.34 with Ireland finishing the final event of her Tiger career in 1:21.99 to hold off Canyon Randall’s Tahlie Brandt (1:23.16).

Ireland won medals in the shot put as a sophomore and junior but had never won on the track. This year, she competed in just two track events, also racing in the 100. She placed fourth in the 100 on Friday in 21.55.

“It felt great, especially for my races,” Ireland said. “I didn’t think I was going to get to place in my races, but I did so.”

College Station’s Maddie Jones earned the Lady Cougars’ lone medal with a silver in the 1,600, finishing in 4:56.95 behind Boerne Champion’s Elizabeth Leachman (4:47.28).

“I feel like this is just something that people dream of so for it to actually come to fruition. All glory to God. I just feel really blessed.”

Jones, who has signed with Texas A&M, also placed eighth in the 800 in 2:17.04.

Rudder senior Nate Figgers earned the bronze medal in the 5A boys high jump, finishing with a clearance of 6 feet, 10 inches. Flour Buff’s Bradford Jennings won with a record-setting 7-1.75 to break the mark of 7-1.5 set by Canyon’s Ernie Mendez in 1983.

Clint Horizon’s Ricardo Leyva edged Figgers for the silver with one less attempt at 6-10.

“It’s good to finish out on a higher height than last year,” Figgers said. “It didn’t go how I wanted to, but at the end of the day I’m still working.”

Figgers cleared 6-7 at last year’s state meet for second, giving him a silver and bronze in his first two years competing in the high jump. He will continue his career in college after signing with South Carolina earlier this week.