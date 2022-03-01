Anna Kjerfve's hat trick helps College Station girls soccer team beat Brenham 7-0

Anna Kjerfve had a hat trick, and Kelsey Slater had a goal and two assists to help pace the College Station girls soccer team to a 7-0 victory over Brenham on Tuesday in District 19-5A play at Cougar Field.

Keira Herron and Emily Hord earned the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars (10-9, 8-5). Shaley Lewis had a goal and an assist, while Kayelee Rochelli and Taylor Jennings each scored a goal, and Kylie McRaven had an assist.

College Station won the JV match 3-0 to improve to 5-2-1 in district play. Jillian Burns, Megan Miles and Cassie Watt scored goals for College Station.

The Lady Cougars are off Friday and will return to action next Tuesday at Katy Jordan.