The Anderson-Shiro Owls gave the Homecoming crowd plenty to cheer about as the Owls rolled to a 50-0 victory over the Danbury Panthers on Friday night.

Anderson’s Harvis Haynes set the tone with an 88-yard touchdown run. Connor Daily and Kevin Cabrera added touchdowns in the first quarter for a 22-0 lead and the romp was on.

Daily threw touchdown passes of 19 yards to Kagen Stephens and 9 yards to Kieran Gill. TaColton Calhoun tacked on touchdown runs of 4 and 63 yards as Anderson-Shiro (2-0) scored in every quarter.

Danbury (0-2) had trouble just completing a pass as Ty Sechelski, Blake Dubose, Daily and Gill had interceptions and Will Lee recovered a fumble.