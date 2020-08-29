Anderson-Shiro 21, Brazos 15

Anderson-Shiro’s Cole Werner threw a pair of touchdowns to lead the Owls to a 21-15 victory over the Brazos Cougars on Friday
Werner’s second touchdown pass was caught by Ca’Darrius Williams with only 7 seconds left. Kelvin Adair added a touchdown run for the Class 3A Division II Owls, who went 8-3 last season.
The 3A-II Cougars took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter and went ahead 15-14 on a touchdown pass with 4:10 left, adding a two-point conversion.
