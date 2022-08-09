 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament:

  • 0
Funkhouser

Funkhouser. 

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a 4-under-par 67 in the opening round to take the lead in the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon Junior Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club on Monday.

Funkhouser, who will be a junior this fall, had six birdies, three on each side.

George Ranch sophomore Mitchell Maier is one shot back of Funkhouser and Montgomery’s Eyan Edsall, who graduated in June after winning the Class 5A Region III title, shot 1-under for third place.

The final 18 holes will be Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert