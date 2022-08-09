Allen's Funkhouser leads tournament:

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser shot a 4-under-par 67 in the opening round to take the lead in the Boys 15-18 Division of the George Hannon Junior Invitational at the University of Texas Golf Club on Monday.

Funkhouser, who will be a junior this fall, had six birdies, three on each side.

George Ranch sophomore Mitchell Maier is one shot back of Funkhouser and Montgomery’s Eyan Edsall, who graduated in June after winning the Class 5A Region III title, shot 1-under for third place.

The final 18 holes will be Tuesday.

— Eagle staff report