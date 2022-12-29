Allen girls basketball team wins Aggieland Invitational, earns 200th victory for Shaw

It was an extra special celebration for the Allen Lady Eagles on Thursday at the Aggieland Invitational.

Not only did they win the tournament’s Division I championship with a 47-38 win over Pflugerville Hendrickson, but the Lady Eagles also brought out a banner and balloons to celebrate their head coach reaching a milestone.

In a surprise that brought head coach Stephanie Shaw to tears, the team celebrated her 200th career win as a head coach after the game at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym. Shaw is in her first season at Allen and has led the Lady Eagles to an 18-5 record so far this season.

“It’s one of those things you don’t really think about,” an emotional Shaw said of reaching 200 wins. “It’s in the back of your mind. I’ve had a lot of great players, and to do it with this group and then the championship, it’s really cool.”

The Lady Eagles won five games in three days to claim the championship title. Allen beat Richmond Foster 42-33 and Alief Hastings 71-28 on Tuesday then topped College Station 65-45 and Class 6A’s No. 11 Lewisville Hebron 46-25 on Wednesday to reach the Division I final.

Allen’s experience against Hebron proved helpful in the final.

The Lady Eagles led by a narrow 20-15 margin heading into halftime as Hendrickson ended the first half on a 7-0 run. Shaw’s message at the break was simple and similar to what she delivered against Hebron.

“The last two games at halftime have been really close, and then we’ve told them you guys need to come together,” Shaw said. “And they have stayed in the locker room and have talked to each other. I think they’re starting to learn that they can be a really good team when they stick together. It showed in the last two games.”

It was all Allen coming out of halftime as the Lady Eagles outscored Hendrickson 21-9 in the third quarter. Leading the charge was junior forward Aryn Roberts who scored seven of her 11 points in the quarter. Overall, seven Allen players scored in the third, including senior guard Alana Goosby who had the cherry on top with a buzzer-beating basket for a 41-24 lead.

Hendrickson made a late 14-0 run during the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the earlier deficit. Following the run, Shaw took a timeout with 1:20 left and the Lady Eagles leading 47-38 to remind her team to finish, and Allen did just that.

“Coming into this tournament, you just never know when you have six days off and no practice how it’s going to work out,” Shaw said. “Our kids jokingly were like, hey, we should practice less. It’s great momentum for us heading into district.”

Roberts and senior guard Alexis Cortez both scored a team-high 11 points for Allen. Senior forward Raimi McCrary added 10 points.

Hendrickson sophomore guard Niyah Waters scored 11 points, while seniors Maci Quiller and Mikalah Buckley scored nine each.

Allen 47, Pflugerville Hendrickson 38

ALLEN (18-5) — Skye Peep 4, Simone Richmond 4, Alana Goolsby 2, Aryn Roberts 11, Alexis Cortez 11, Madison Travis 2, Bri Bowden 3, Raimi McCrary 10.

HENDRICKSON (20-4) — Niyah Waters 11, Maci Quiller 9, Mikalah Buckley 9, Aliyah Carter 4, Miyah Carter 2, Trinity Jackson 3.

Allen;8;12;21;6;—;47

Hendrickson;5;10;9;14;—;38