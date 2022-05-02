Allen Academy track and field teams advance to state meet

WACO -- The Allen Academy girls team finished fifth, while the boys came in sixth at the TAPPS 2A South Regional track and field meet last Wednesday at the Hart-Patterson Complex. The Rams advanced in nine events and will compete at the state meet on May 6-7 at Waco Midway's Panther Stadium.

The girls team finished with 83 points, behind leader Sacred Hearts (160), St. Paul Shiner (141), Faith Academy of Marble Falls (116) and St. Joseph (98). The boys finished with 48 points, behind first-place Faith Academy of Marble Falls (169), St. Joseph (155), St. Paul Shiner (106), Sacred Heart (90) and O'Connell Prep (52).

The top four finishers in each event advanced to state. Allen Academy's Amelia Anderson earned the top spot in four events, including the pole vault (8-6), 100 (12.31), 100 hurdles (16.32) and 300 hurdles (46.74). Bailey Fannin won the 3,200 with a season-best time of 12:56.14. Fannin also placed second in the 1,600 (6:08.64). Trinity Chapa placed fourth (30-11.5) in the pole vault. Olivia Dawson finished second and third, respectively, in the 200 (27.36) and 100 (13.21).

The boys 4x100-meter relay with Luke Meadows, Jackson Reese, Kyle DuPont and Aidan Field finished third in 46.76 seconds. Dupont and Reece also advanced after placing second (10-6) and fourth (9-6), respectively, in the pole vault.