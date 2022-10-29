Allen Academy to compete at state cross country meet Monday

The Allen Academy cross country teams will compete at the TAPPS state meet in Class 2A on Monday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco.

The 2A boys race will start at 1:15 p.m. and the girls race at 1:20 p.m.

The Lady Rams finished second at state last year and are coming off a victory at their annual Tonkaway Ranch Meet on Oct. 22. Allen Academy senior Bailey Fannin won the individual title in 13 minutes, 37.28 seconds over 3,200 meters followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (second, 14:23.30) , senior Ameila Anderson (third, 14:37.84), freshman Emory Carroll (eighth, 16:37.65) and junior Kaithlyn Hendler (ninth, 17:47.75).

For the Allen Academy boys, sophomore Christian Medrano placed second at the Tonkaway Ranch Meet in 21:12.75 over 5K followed by junior Kyle Simmons (third, 21:12.99), sophomore Matthew Rentfro (ninth, 23:38.20) and junior Calvin Chiu (26:10.73).