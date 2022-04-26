Allen Academy, St. Joseph golf teams advance to TAPPS state tournament

VICTORIA — The Allen Academy boys golf team won the recent TAPPS Class 2A South region tournament at Riverside Golf Club. The Allen Academy girls placed second overall.

The St. Joseph boys golf team also finished fourth at the regional tournament to advance to the TAPPS 2A state tournament for the first time since 2008. St. Joseph’s Luke Rieger finished sixth overall, while Luke South, Sam Colley and Charlie Wiese also competed for the Eagles.