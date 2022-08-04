IRVING — Allen Academy junior Jackson Funkhouser won the fifth annual Elites Cup Invitational on Wednesday at the TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas. Funkhouser shot back-to-back 70s to win the Texas Junior Golf Tour event by five strokes at 2-under 140.
Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser wins Elites Cup Invitational at TPC Las Colinas
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
