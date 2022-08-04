 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser wins Elites Cup Invitational at TPC Las Colinas

  • 0

IRVING — Allen Academy junior Jackson Funkhouser won the fifth annual Elites Cup Invitational on Wednesday at the TPC Four Seasons Las Colinas. Funkhouser shot back-to-back 70s to win the Texas Junior Golf Tour event by five strokes at 2-under 140.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

World Triathlon to allow transgender athletes in women events

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert