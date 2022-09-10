 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser tied for 19th at North Texas Classic

  • 0

ROCKWALL — Allen Academy’s Jackson Funkhouser opened the North Texas Classic with a 1-over 72 on Saturday at Buffalo Creek Golf Course and is tied for 19th, six shots behind the leaders. Waco’s Corbin Null and Austin’s Trenton Mierl each shot 66 to share a two-shot lead over two others. The final round is set for Sunday.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

App State Postgame: Devon Achane

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert