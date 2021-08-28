Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson places fifth at The Woodlands Christian cross country meet

THE WOODLANDS — Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson finished fifth in the girls 3,200-meter race in 13 minutes, 11.77 seconds at The Woodlands Christian’s cross country meet Saturday.

Kaitlyn Hendler placed 52nd for the Lady Rams in 17:06.04. Concordia Lutheran’s Ava Zindler won the girls race in 12:23.74.

In the boys 5,000-meter race, Allen Academy’s Hunter Hancock placed 50th in 22:01.76 followed by teammates Rusty Ly-McMurray (51st, 22:05.51), Mattias Johansson (55th, 22:21.45) and Dominic Lampo (62nd, 23:46.95). Montgomery’s Rocky Seale won the boys race in 17:14.6.

In the boys JV 3,200, Allen Academy’s Matthew Rentfro finished 40th (14:47.36) and Calvin Chiu 63rd (16:23.24).