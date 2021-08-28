 Skip to main content
Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson places fifth at The Woodlands Christian cross country meet
Allen Academy's Amelia Anderson places fifth at The Woodlands Christian cross country meet

THE WOODLANDS — Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson finished fifth in the girls 3,200-meter race in 13 minutes, 11.77 seconds at The Woodlands Christian’s cross country meet Saturday.

Kaitlyn Hendler placed 52nd for the Lady Rams in 17:06.04. Concordia Lutheran’s Ava Zindler won the girls race in 12:23.74.

In the boys 5,000-meter race, Allen Academy’s Hunter Hancock placed 50th in 22:01.76 followed by teammates Rusty Ly-McMurray (51st, 22:05.51), Mattias Johansson (55th, 22:21.45) and Dominic Lampo (62nd, 23:46.95). Montgomery’s Rocky Seale won the boys race in 17:14.6.

In the boys JV 3,200, Allen Academy’s Matthew Rentfro finished 40th (14:47.36) and Calvin Chiu 63rd (16:23.24).

