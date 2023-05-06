HEWITT — Allen Academy’s Amelia Anderson won the girls 300-meter hurdles in 45.68 seconds and the girls 200 in 26.06 to help the Lady Rams place seventh at the TAPPS Class 2A state track meet Saturday.

Anderson also finished second in the pole vault at 8 feet, 6 inches, while the Lady Rams’ Khloe Wood, Rossi Cerone, Sarah Moser and Anderson placed fourth in the 4x100 relay (53.25).

The Lady Rams finished with 38 points as a team.

On the boys side, Allen Academy’s Kyle DuPont won the pole vault at 12-0. Rusty Ly-McMurray, Jackson Reece, Kyle DuPont and Aidan Field finished third in the 4x200 relay in 1:34.61. McMurray, Reece, Brock Field and Aidan Field also placed fifth in the boys 4x100 relay (45.31), and Eli Dawson placed fourth the shot put (44-3.5), while Reece finished sixth in the 100 (11.37) for the Rams.

Allen Academy’s boys team finished with 38 points for eighth. Dallas First Baptist won with 124 followed by Ovilla Christian (94) and Providence Classical (74).