Allen Academy girls place second at Brenham cross country meet

allen academy cross country

Allen Academy cross country team

 SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

BRENHAM — The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second in the Class A-4A and private schools division at the Brenham Hillacious Meet on Saturday.

Senior Bailey Fannin led the Lady Rams by placing fifth in 13 minutes, 20.8 seconds over the two-mile course followed by teammates sophomore Sophie Fox (10th, 13:45.2), senior Amelia Anderson (13:54.3), senior Bella Ruffino (15:50.2) and freshman Emory Carroll (16:14.6).

Allen Academy’s boys teams included junior Kyle Simmons (22:13.7), sophomore Christian Medrano (24:24.2) and junior Calvin Chiu at (27.21.7).

Allen Academy will compete in the Texas A&M Invitational on Friday at the Watts Cross Country Course.

