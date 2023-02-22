WACO — Playing at state was a brand new experience for the Allen Academy girls basketball team on Wednesday. Unfortunately for the Lady Rams, that lack of experience got the best of them as they fell 57-30 to Hallettsville Sacred Heart in the TAPPS Class 2A state semifinals at Robinson High School.

The Indianettes opened on an 11-0 run that started with three 3-pointers — one from guard Alexandra Kraatz and back-to-back treys from wing Jules Janak. The Lady Rams ended the run with a basket from guard Sophie Fox with 3:22 left in the first quarter, but Sacred Heart went on another 11-0 run that extended into the second quarter.

Guard Bailey Haas had seven of Sacred Heart’s 11 points during the run. She finished with a team-high 21.

“I feel like it definitely wasn’t our day when it comes to the offensive end,” Allen Academy head coach Sammi Chambers said. “I felt like we were actually getting a few open shot opportunities, and they just weren’t going in, and pretty much all of them for them were.”

Down 33-9 at halftime, the Lady Rams came into the second half more settled down and went on a 6-0 run in the final minutes of the third quarter as Angelka McGlothlin, Fox and Isabella Ruffino all scored to cut Sacred Heart’s lead to 44-24.

“In the second half, we just talked about how we can’t give up and that when we come out from halftime we stay together more than we ever have before,” Chambers said. “It was going to be work. It was going to be work that we had to put in on the defensive end and pressure pretty much full court. Our girls I thought responded to that really well.”

The Indianettes answered with a 3-pointer by Mallory Mueller to close out the quarter as they took a 47-24 lead into the final period. Sacred Heart’s Kraatz and Ava Lackey combined for a 6-0 run during the middle of the fourth quarter but the Lady Rams responded with their own 6-0 run.

Allen Academy guard Tatiana Butenko hit a pair of free throws with 1:36 left then guard Trinity Chapa hit a jumper and a pair of free throws with 25 seconds left.

“I felt like we at least never fell apart when it comes to staying together,” Chambers said. “We felt like we were at least giving our best effort on the defensive end, but offensively it wasn’t our day. You know ... wrong place, wrong time, but it happens, and I’m proud of our girls for at least staying hard on the defensive end.”

Butenko and Fox each had eight points, while Chapa added six points.

For the Indianettes, Janak had 13 points and Kraatz had 10.

Allen Academy ends the season at 22-4.

“I love that my favorite memories with this team are just like locker room and van jokes that they’ve made,” Chambers said. “They never fail to make me smile. I love coaching them on the court, but more than anything this group just had fun and they loved being around each other, so that’s what I’ll remember most.”

Sacred Heart 57, Allen Academy 30

SACRED HEART (24-1, 11-0 in TAPPS 5-2A) — Mallory Mueller 3, Alexandra Kraatz 10, Ava Lackey 8, Kaycee Schindler 2, Jules Janak 13, Bailey Haas 21.

ALLEN ACADEMY (22-4, 11-1 in TAPPS 6-2A) — Trinity Chapa 6, Tatiana Butenko 8, Isabella Ruffino 2, Sophie Fox 8, Lauren Carroll 2, Angelika McGlothlin 4.

Sacred Heart;22;11;14;10;—;57

Allen Academy;7;2;15;6;—;30