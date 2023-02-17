TOMBALL — The Allen Academy girls basketball team cruised past Conroe Covenant 54-26 on Friday night in the TAPPS Class 2A regionals at Rosehill Christian. The Lady Rams will face either Hallettsville Sacred Heart or Dallas First Baptist at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Waco Robinson in the state semifinals.
Allen Academy girls basketball team advances to state semifinals
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
