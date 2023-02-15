The Allen Academy girls basketball team cruised past Bracken Christian 49-26 on Tuesday in the TAPPS Class 2A area playoffs. The Lady Rams (21-3) advanced to the regional final set for Friday — game details will be announced later this week.
Allen Academy girls basketball team advances in playoffs
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madisonville kick returner Lorenzo Johnson was a second-team pick on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A all-state footb…
College Station’s football season suffered a crunching blow when all-stater and future Duke signee Marquis Collins suffered a season-ending in…
ROCKDALE — When College Station post Jaeden McMillin exited Monday’s Class 5A bi-district girls basketball matchup against Killeen Chaparral f…
A&M Consolidated volleyball coach Colten Conner is leaving after four seasons with the Lady Tigers.
ALLEN — Bryan wrestler’s Nick Gorman and Nadiyah Elizondo punched their tickets to state this weekend as they both won their respective divisi…