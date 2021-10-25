 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Academy cross country teams wrap up regular season at Covenant Christian Invite
0 comments

Allen Academy cross country teams wrap up regular season at Covenant Christian Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams each earned team titles at the Covenant Christian Invitational to close out the regular season on Saturday.

The boys team took first place with 23 points, led by Rusty Ly-McMurray, who finished 10th overall with a time of 20 minutes, 22.72 seconds in the 5,000-meter race. Hunter Hancock followed closely behind in 11th at 20:29.26. A trio of runners finished next for the Rams, including Matthew Rentfro (14th, 21:43.45), Christian Medrano (15th, 21:44.25) and Dominic Lampo (16th, 21:57.70). Calvin Chiu finished in 27th at 27:25.50.

The girls team finished first with 15 points thanks to a trio of top 5 finishers, including Bailey Fannin (2nd, 13:10.61), Amelia Anderson (3rd, 13:31.39) and Sophie Fox (4th, 14:36.15). The Lady Rams' final two runners Sarah Moser (16:00.29) and Katie Adams (16:12.49) came in seventh and eighth place, respectively.

logo allen academy.psd
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert