Allen Academy cross country teams compete at Texas A&M XC Invitational

The Allen Academy boys cross country team set four personal and team records at the Texas A&M Invitational at the Watts Cross Country Course on Saturday.

Freshman Rusty Ly-McMurray set a personal record after finishing with a team-best time of 20 minutes, 27.3 seconds to place 219th in the 5,000-meter race. Hunter Hancock ran a season's best 20:31.6 (220th), followed by Mattias Johansson, who set a PR of 20:47.1 (224th) and Christian Medrano, who set a PR of 21:44.0 (231st). The Rams were also represented by Matthew Rentfro (232nd; 21:57.6), Dominic Lampo (230th, 21:39.3), Calvin Chiu (241st, 27:28.7).

Allen Academy's girls team was led by junior Bailey Fannin, who finished 68th overall with an unofficial school-best mark of 21:27.4. Amelia Anderson finished in 24:07.1 (165th), followed by Kaitlyn Hendler (197th; 27:13.2), and freshman Sara Moser (196th, 27:05.0).