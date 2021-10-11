Allen Academy cross country teams compete at Festival Hill Invitational

The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Festival Hill Invitational in Round Top on Saturday.

The boys team finished second overall with 48 points and had four of its seven runners finish in the top 15. Freshman Rusty Ly-McMurray placed seventh in the 3-mile race with a time of 19 minutes, 12.03 seconds. Sophomore Hunter Hancock placed 10th at 19:26.31, followed by junior Mattias Johansson (11th; 19:56.05), senior Dominic Lampo (15th; 20:41.87) and freshman Matthew Rentfro (16th; 20:57.72).

Bailey Fannin and Amelia Anderson led the girls team with second and third place finishes, respectively, in the 2-mile race. The juniors finished behind Shiner St. Paul's Brooke Cerney (12:55.98). Fannin finished with a time of 13:06.13, followed by Anderson at 13:08.88, which is a personal record. Kaitlyn Hendler finished 20th with a personal record of 15:27.28, while senior Katie Adams placed 34th at 17:15.59. Shiner St. Paul won the girls team title.

The Rams will return to compete at Covenant Christian in Conroe on Oct. 23.