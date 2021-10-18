Allen Academy cross country teams compete at Bellville Faith Academy meet

BELLVILLE — The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Bellville Faith Academy meet on Saturday.

For the girls teams, all five runners set personal records in the 2-mile race. Junior Bailey Fannin finished third overall, setting a personal and school record with a time of 12 minutes, 30.50 seconds. Amelia Anderson followed closely behind in fourth place at 12:50.15. Kaitlyn Hendler finished 21st overall at 14:59.43, followed by Sarah Moser (24th, 15:10.48) and Sophie Fox (7th, 13.25.23).

On the boys team, sophomore Hunter Hancock led the way with a season record time of 20:01.41 to finish 23rd overall. Mattias Johansson finished 28th at 20:33.69, followed by Christian Medrano (31st, 21:07.06) and Matthew Rentfro (35th, 21:26.27). Rentfro and Johansson both set personal records on Saturday.