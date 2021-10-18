 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Academy cross country teams compete at Bellville Faith Academy meet
0 comments

Allen Academy cross country teams compete at Bellville Faith Academy meet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BELLVILLE — The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Bellville Faith Academy meet on Saturday.

For the girls teams, all five runners set personal records in the 2-mile race. Junior Bailey Fannin finished third overall, setting a personal and school record with a time of 12 minutes, 30.50 seconds. Amelia Anderson followed closely behind in fourth place at 12:50.15. Kaitlyn Hendler finished 21st overall at 14:59.43, followed by Sarah Moser (24th, 15:10.48) and Sophie Fox (7th, 13.25.23).

On the boys team, sophomore Hunter Hancock led the way with a season record time of 20:01.41 to finish 23rd overall. Mattias Johansson finished 28th at 20:33.69, followed by Christian Medrano (31st, 21:07.06) and Matthew Rentfro (35th, 21:26.27). Rentfro and Johansson both set personal records on Saturday.

logo allen academy.psd
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Football

Navasota 33, La Grange 21

LA GRANGE — Down by a point early in the fourth quarter, the Navasota Rattlers rallied with touchdown runs by Hudson Minor and Ja’marion Frear…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert