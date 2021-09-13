 Skip to main content
Allen Academy, Brenham cross country teams compete at Hillacious Invitational
BRENHAM -- The Brenham and Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Brenham Hillacious XC Invitational this past weekend.

Allen Academy was led by Amelia Anderson, who finished second overall in the varsity girls Division II race with a time of 15 minutes, 38 seconds, followed by Bailey Fannin in fourth (15:59), Sophie Fox in 12th (16:48) and Kaitlyn in 48th (19:21). Brenham's Paola Arrendondo finished 54th with a time of 19:55.9 and Carmen Miller came in 61st at 20:48.0.

On the boys teams, the Rams' were led by Hunter Hancock, who finished 51st overall in 20:59, followed by Mattias Johannson (59th, 21:26), Dominic Lampo (60th, 21:35), Christian Medrano (65th, 22:03) and Matthew Rentfro (70th, 22:57). Brenham's Tristan Yen finished in 61st at 21:36.5, along with teammates Brett Withem (73rd, 24:42.0) and William See (78th, 27:13.8).

Both teams will compete at the Tonkaway Meet in College Station on Saturday.v

logo brenham.psd
