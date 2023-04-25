WACO — The Allen Academy boys and girls golf teams each finished second at the TAPPS Class 2A state tournament Tuesday at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

Jackson Funkhouser and Ethan Lucas led the Allen Academy boys with Funkhouser placing second individually at 73-74–147 and Lucas tying for third at 76-72–148. They helped the Rams shoot 328-321–649 for second place behind Fort Worth Christian Life (318-310–628). Lubbock All Saints Episcopal placed third at 339-343–682. St. Joseph finished eighth at 386-391–777.

Allen Academy’s Lathan Lucas tied for 18th at 89-86–175 followed by Seonhu Lee (t-23rd, 90-89–179), Matthew Lightsey (t-31st, 95-91–186) and Jacob Seo (t-41st, 103-96–199).

St. Joseph’s Luke Rieger tied for 16th (87-86–173) followed by Charlie Wiese (t-28th, 90-94–184), Luke South (t-45th, 106-103–209), Samuel Colley (47th, 103-108–211) and Alex York (50th, 126-110–236).

Allen Academy’s girls shot 428-419–847 to place second behind champion Shiner St. Paul (421-395–816). Hallettsville Sacred Heart finished third (460-426–886).

Allen Academy’s Katherine Ortgies tied for fourth individually at 98-96–194 followed by teammates Reagan Weikel (11th, 113-103–216), Cameron Cloud (12th, 105-113–218), Cassidy Hassell (t-13th, 112-107–219) and Khloe Wood (t-22nd, 113-117–230).

Fort Worth Christian Life’s Joseph Wolfe won the individual boys title at 66-67–133, while Dallas Alcuin’s Adysn Schachtel won the girls title at 76-74–150.