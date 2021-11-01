Allen Academy boys, girls cross country teams finish in top 5 at state meet

WACO -- The Allen Academy girls cross country team placed second and the boys team placed fifth at the TAPPS 2A state championships on Monday at the Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.

The girls team finished with 90 points and were led by first-place finisher Amelia Anderson, who ran the 2-mile race in 12 minutes, 58.1 seconds. Bailey Fannin finished in third at 13:07.0, followed by Sophie Fox (19th, 14:37.0), Kaitlyn Hendler (37rd, 15:40.0), Sarah Moser (44th, 15:58.6) and Katie Adams (57th, 16:36.2). The boys team finished with 182 points in the 5,000-meter race and were led by Rusty Ly-McMurray, who placed 22nd at 20:16.2. Hunter Hancock finished in 33rd place at 20:30.6, followed by Christian Medrano (43rd, 20:49.4), Matthew Rentfro (50th, 20:57.7), Mattias Johansson (53rd, 21:10.2), Dominic Lampo (66th, 22:03.3) and Calvin Chiu (106th, 27:20.1).