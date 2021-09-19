 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Allen Academy boys, girls cross country teams compete in Tonkaway Invite
0 comments

Allen Academy boys, girls cross country teams compete in Tonkaway Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Allen Academy boys and girls cross country teams competed at the Tonkaway Invitational at Tonkaway Ranch in College Station on Saturday.

The girls team finished fourth with 89 points, led by Bailey Fannin, who placed fourth with time of 13 minutes, 42.96 seconds on the 2-mile course. Amelia Anderson was close behind in sixth at 14:12.03, followed by Sophie Fox (23rd, 15:37.36), Sarah Moser (38th, 16:47.89) and Kaitlyn Hendler (41st, 17:11.88).

For the boys, Hunter Hancock finished 56th at 22:05.92 in the 5,000-meter course. Dominic Lampo placed 59th (22:13.47) and Mattias Johansson placed 62nd (22:14.62). The Rams will compete at the Texas A&M Invitational next Saturday.

logo allen academy.psd
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert