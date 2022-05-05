Allen Academy boys finish second at state

The Allen Academy boys golf team finished second in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Class 2A state tournament at Waco’s Cottonwood Creek Golf Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Lubbock’s Kingdom Prep won with a 36-hole score of 649. Allen shot 705.

Allen sophomore Jackson Funkhouser shot 155 (77-78) to be third medalist. Kingdom Prep’s Banner Scarborough won with a 139 and teammate Luke D’Alise was second with 150.

Allen sophomore Ethan Lucas shot 161 (86-75) for fifth medalist. Other Allen scores were freshman Lathan Lucas 193 (93-100), freshman Seonhu Lee 199 (101-98), sophomore Matthew Lightsey 203 (103-100) and Eli Dawson 205 (96-105). Allen was the runner-up for the second straight year.

For the girls, Allen sophomore Katherine Ortgies shot 184 (92-92) to be third medalist. Other Allen scores were juniors Cassidy Hassell 216 (111-105) and Cameron Cloud 224 (109-115).

