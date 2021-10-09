 Skip to main content
Allen Academy boys cross country team takes second at Round Top-Carmine meet
ROUND TOP — The Allen Academy boys cross country team finished second at the 25th Festival Hill Cross Country Invitational on Saturday.

Fayetteville won the boys 3-mile race with 15 points, while Allen Academy had 48 with Burton third at 75.

Rusty Ly-McMurray led the Rams by finishing seventh individually in 19 minutes, 12.03 seconds. Hunter Hancock finished 11th in 19:26.31 followed Mattias Johansson (12th, 19:56.05), Dominic Lampo (15th, 20:41.87) and Matthew Rentfro (16th, 20:57.72).

In the girls 2-mile race, Allen Academy’s Bailey Fannin finished second in 13:06.13 with teammate Amelia Anderson in third (13:08.88). Kaitlyn Hendler placed 20th (15:27.28), and Katie Adams placed 34th (17:15.59).

