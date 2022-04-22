Allen Academy baseball team tops Hill Country Christian with Lightsey's walk-off double

Matthew Lightsey hit a walk-off, two-run double to give the Allen Academy baseball team a 12-11 victory over San Marcos Hill Country Christian on Friday in TAPPS Division V District 3 play at Travis Field.

Kyle DuPont led off the bottom of the seventh with a double for Allen Academy, and Jackson Reece reached on an error to set up Lightsey’s game-winning hit. Lightsey went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. He also started on the mound and pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs while striking out nine.

The Rams’ Jihu Lee went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs. DuPont also had three hits for Allen Academy.

Mason Williams earned the win in relief, striking out two and walking one over two hitless innings of relief. Ben Moreno threw one inning of relief and induced a triple play to close out the top of the fifth.

Allen Academy will continue district play at St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m. next Friday.