The Allen Academy baseball team beat Houston Second Baptist 21-1 on Wednesday to earn a playoff berth as the third seed from TAPPS Division V District 7. The Rams improved to 10-4 overall and 7-3 in district. They will face Conroe Covenant Christian on Friday.
Allen Academy baseball team secures playoff spot with big win over Houston 2nd Baptist
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
