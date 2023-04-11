The Allen Academy baseball team beat Baytown Christian 16-1 on Tuesday in TAPPS Division V District 7 action. The Rams (9-2, 6-1) will host St. Joseph on Friday on Senior Day.
Allen Academy baseball team cruises past Baytown Christian 16-1
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
College Station soccer player Hendrik Knoops knew he had something great going with the Cougars and had to come back.
HUMBLE — The College Station boys soccer team saw its historic season come to an end Saturday with a 4-1 loss to Pflugerville Connally in the …
HUMBLE — The skies began opening up in the second half, and so did the Fulshear net for the College Station boys soccer team.
College Station pitcher Gracie Ream ended Tuesday night’s 2-1 victory over Magnolia fittingly.
The Bryan softball team found a way to shut down unexpected sprinklers but not the Copperas Cove offense.