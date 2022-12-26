 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Aggieland Invitational opens today

  • 0

High school girls basketball teams from around the state are in town for the 64-team 21st Annual Aggieland Invitational, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday.

Bryan, Rudder, College Station and A&M Consolidated will be hosts for the three-day event at their respective gyms with the championship games at A&M Consolidated and College Station.

The tournament has two 32-team divisions. Division I is for Class 5A and 6A teams with Division II for Class 2A to 4A. Tuesday’s games will start at 10 a.m. with the day’s last games starting at 8:30 p.m.

Opening-round 10 a.m. games for the local teams are Crosby (11-9) at A&M Consolidated (9-9), Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-9) at Bryan (8-4), Klein Cain (2-13) at College Station (7-11) and Nacogdoches (10-8) at Rudder.

Division I has five ranked teams led by Katy Cinco Ranch (16-4), which is 21st in Class 6A. Teams ranked in Class 5A are No. 6 Fulshear (15-3), No. 9 Hays Consolidated (19-2), No. 10 Pflugerville Hendrickson (16-3) and No. 19 Midlothian Heritage (16-4).

People are also reading…

Division II has a quartet of Brazos Valley teams. Madisonville (16-2) will play Marlin (7-6) at 10 a.m. at Bryan’s Viking Gym, Hearne (15-6) will play Lorena (15-3) at 10 a.m. at Rudder’s The Armory, Aggieland Homeschool (23-4) will play Glen Rose (21-0) at 11:30 a.m. at College Station’s Cougar Gym and Snook (2-9) will play Itsaca (10-7) at 2:30 p.m. at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym.

Madisonville is ranked 25th in Class 4A, while Glen Rose is ranked first and Silsbee (12-2) is 16th. Lorena is No. 12 in 3A, while Fairfield (16-2) is No. 1 and Boling (15-1) is 10th. Another ranked team is Canton (17-2) is No. 19 in 4A. A pair of ranked private school teams in Class 6A/SPC 4A are Episcopal at No. 4 and the Village School at No. 8.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Weekly Press Conference: Buzz Williams

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert