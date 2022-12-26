Aggieland Invitational opens today

High school girls basketball teams from around the state are in town for the 64-team 21st Annual Aggieland Invitational, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday.

Bryan, Rudder, College Station and A&M Consolidated will be hosts for the three-day event at their respective gyms with the championship games at A&M Consolidated and College Station.

The tournament has two 32-team divisions. Division I is for Class 5A and 6A teams with Division II for Class 2A to 4A. Tuesday’s games will start at 10 a.m. with the day’s last games starting at 8:30 p.m.

Opening-round 10 a.m. games for the local teams are Crosby (11-9) at A&M Consolidated (9-9), Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-9) at Bryan (8-4), Klein Cain (2-13) at College Station (7-11) and Nacogdoches (10-8) at Rudder.

Division I has five ranked teams led by Katy Cinco Ranch (16-4), which is 21st in Class 6A. Teams ranked in Class 5A are No. 6 Fulshear (15-3), No. 9 Hays Consolidated (19-2), No. 10 Pflugerville Hendrickson (16-3) and No. 19 Midlothian Heritage (16-4).

Division II has a quartet of Brazos Valley teams. Madisonville (16-2) will play Marlin (7-6) at 10 a.m. at Bryan’s Viking Gym, Hearne (15-6) will play Lorena (15-3) at 10 a.m. at Rudder’s The Armory, Aggieland Homeschool (23-4) will play Glen Rose (21-0) at 11:30 a.m. at College Station’s Cougar Gym and Snook (2-9) will play Itsaca (10-7) at 2:30 p.m. at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Gym.

Madisonville is ranked 25th in Class 4A, while Glen Rose is ranked first and Silsbee (12-2) is 16th. Lorena is No. 12 in 3A, while Fairfield (16-2) is No. 1 and Boling (15-1) is 10th. Another ranked team is Canton (17-2) is No. 19 in 4A. A pair of ranked private school teams in Class 6A/SPC 4A are Episcopal at No. 4 and the Village School at No. 8.