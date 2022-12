The Aggieland Homeschool’s Chloe Kern scored 21 points to lead the Lady Panthers to a 54-34 victory over Rockdale on Friday at the Snook Lady Jays basketball tournament. Pearson McVay added 10 points and 13 rebounds. The Lady Panthers (16-3) on Saturday defeated the Rudder JV team 61-12 as Lainey Swadley had 14 points and McVay 12 as the team was 5-0 at the event.