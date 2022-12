SNOOK — The Aggieland Homeschool girls basketball team beat Anderson-Shiro 43-39 and Snook 68-28 on Thursday and Hearne 36-34 on Friday in the Snook Lady Jay Tournament.

Chloe Kern led Aggieland Homeschool (19-4) against Anderson-Shiro with 14 points, while Pearson McVay had 10. Kern had 15 and McVay and Chasity South each had 14 against Snook, and Kern had 13 and McVay eight against Hearne.