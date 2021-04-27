Adams twins leading Bryan softball team into Class 6A playoffs

“We start to think more alike together, so that’s a really big factor,” Jacque said.

And the Adams sisters set the tone for Bryan.

“I think our kids feed off of it and see the type of effort they put in,” Bryan head coach Enrique Luna said. “They’re great kids, and they bring their A game everyday. They’re going to give you everything they’ve got.”

Bryan (27-8, 14-0) will open the Class 6A playoffs against Waxahachie with a best-of-3 series beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Texas A&M’s Davis Diamond. Game 2 will be at the Waxahachie Softball Complex at 5 p.m. Friday followed by Game 3 if needed. Waxahachie (11-10, 8-5) finished fourth in 11-6A.

Luna said the Lady Vikings can’t get too confident in the first round despite entering as a top seed.

“As good as it is we can’t be satisfied,” Luna said. “We can’t be satisfied winning the district championship, because I’ve seen it too many times that people win a championship then they’re one and out. We know we have a our work cut out this week with Waxahachie.”

