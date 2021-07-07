 Skip to main content
Abernathy hires JD Sullivan as new boys basketball coach
Abernathy hires JD Sullivan as new boys basketball coach

Former College Station boys basketball coach JD Sullivan had a short retirement as he was hired this week by Class 3A Abernathy, reported KCBD’s Pete Christy.

Sullivan was at College Station nine seasons, going 212-107, making the playoffs six times. College Station announced June 10 the 56-year-old Sullivan had retired and he said in text he was retiring from both coaching and teaching. Sullivan was at Olney for 14 seasons before coming to College Station. Sullivan is 603-306 in 27 seasons. Sullivan at Abernathy replaces Nathan Branum who coached the Antelopes for three seasons. He was hired as Jayton’s principal and athletic director on June 24.

College Station hired former Bryan assistant Jerron Reese on June 21 to replace Sullivan.

