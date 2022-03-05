 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A&M Consolidated's Rashid, Molchak qualify for state powerlifting meet

LOCKHART — A&M Consolidated’s Taesia Rashid and McKayla Molchak qualified for state with second-place finishes at the Class 5A Division II Region 2 girls powerlifting meet Saturday.

Rashid lifted 655 pounds to finish second in the 123 pound class, while Molchak lifted 850 for second in the 198 class. Consol’s Joy Jones also placed third at 198.

Consol finished sixth in the team standings with 13 points. Elgin won with 52 followed by Cleburne (43), Liberty Hill (30), Burleson (18) and Joshua (16).

The state meet is set for 8 a.m. March 19 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

