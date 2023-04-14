The only person who could rattle A&M Consolidated’s Owen Horrell on Friday night at Tiger Field was himself.

The talented right-handed pitcher kept the Tiger baseball team in the District 21-5A title chase with a dominating three-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Montgomery Lake Creek Lions.

The freshman pitched well beyond his years for six innings as he threw only 71 pitches. Horrell had to be sharp, because Lake Creek’s Jace Newkirk allowed only single runs in the second and fifth innings.

Consol (14-8, 8-2) broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth with three runs. The Tigers roughed up Lake Creek’s bullpen, getting half of their eight hits in an inning that lasted approximately 25 minutes. The Lions (16-9, 7-3) made a pitching change that took a few extra minutes as the home-plate umpire needed time after getting shaken up earlier in the frame.

The extra runs were nice, but the long break seemed to bother Horrell, who hit Lake Creek’s leadoff hitter with the first pitch of the seventh inning, and Horrell’s next three tosses also missed the zone. He had thrown only 25 balls in the first six innings.

“I imagine he got a little tight there with our big inning,” Consol head coach Ryan Lennerton said, echoing what most in the stands probably thought.

But that wasn’t case.

“I just think I got too excited, because I knew we were going to win,” Horrell said. “The end was near, so I just wanted to get the third out and get out of there.”

Horrell started throwing strikes again, battling back from a 3-0 count to get a fielder’s choice on a second full-count pitch to Lake Creek’s Samson Pugh as Consol just missed turning a double play, but the first baseman’s foot came off the bag.

Lake Creek’s Sam Lee followed with a line drive up that middle that went for a single. The Tigers thought they got a forceout on the play, but the ball was ruled dead because it struck the umpire.

Two pitches later the Tigers did turn a double play, their second of the game to seal the victory. Consol played sharp defense with shortstop Joaquin Costa and second baseman Clayton Ely leading the way, while third baseman Nathan Hodge and right fielder Kai Hood also had solid plays.

“They’re really consistent,” Lennerton said. “I feel like we’re real athletic, and they take a lot of pride in their defense.”

Horrell struck out only three, coming from the bottom two hitters. But he relentlessly threw strikes and controlled the game from start to finish.

“He’s been pretty good,” Lennerton said. “He’s a freshman. He’s done a really good job for us.”

Horrell (3-1), coming off a loss to Magnolia, helped Consol earn a split of the week’s series against Lake Creek, which won 1-0 on Tuesday. The Lions return many starters from last season’s 28-7 regional finalist team.

“I knew they were good, and I’d say there was a little extra pressure going against the guys in their lineup,” Horrell said. “But in the end, I have to be myself. I want to make them beat me. And they didn’t barrel up too many balls.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder pitched around a leadoff double by Ethan Davis in the second inning. Horrell hit a batter with one out in the fourth, then Pugh earned an eight-pitch walk with two outs to put runners on the corners. Horrell got behind Lee 2-0 but induced a fly out to Hood in right.

Horrell leaned on a two-seam fastball, which he said has been his main pitch this season.

“It’s got quite a good bit of run, so it makes it hard for them to barrel it up,” Horrell said. “Then I’d mix in a slider and change-up a little to keep them honest.”

Consol’s bottom of the lineup scored its first two runs.

Cole Bentz led off the second with a double. Trey Walker hit a one-out infield single, putting runners on the corners. Ely’s weakly hit grounder to second easily scored a run as Lake Creek had the infield playing back.

Consol scored in the fifth without a hit.

Walker drew a leadoff walk. Newkirk, who had picked off a runner earlier with a great move to first base, threw the ball away this time with pinch runner Klayton Kurtz reaching third on the error. Kurtz scored when No. 9 hitting Costa ripped a line drive off the pitcher’s glove to the second baseman who got the out at first as the run scored.

“Our hitters do a good job of knowing who they are and how they can contribute to the offense,” Lennerton said. “Sometimes it’s not real pretty or sexy, but a run’s a run.”

Ely and Costa hit back-to-back RBI singles in the sixth when the Tigers broke it open.

Consol will play league-leading Magnolia West (20-3, 9-1) next week. The Mustangs beat Brenham 13-4 on Friday.

“We’re in a great spot,” Lennerton said. “We’ll line up with West. They’ve beating the brains out of people, but it’ll be a good challenge for our guys.”

A&M Consolidated 5, Montgomery Lake Creek 0

Lake Creek;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

Consol;010;013;x;—;5;8;0

Jace Newkirk, Jack Hagg (5), Jaxon Hanel (6) and Aiden DeLaCerda; Owen Horrell and Trey Walker.

W — Horrell (3-1). L — Newkirk.

Leading hitters — LAKE CREEK: Ethan Davis 1-3, 2B; CONSOL: Cannon Kieschnick 2-3; Cole Bentz 2-3, 2B

Records — Lake Creek (16-9, 7-3); Consol (14-8, 8-2)