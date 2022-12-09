A&M Consolidated's Mia Teran hits late 3-pointer to beat Magnolia West

MAGNOLIA — A&M Consolidated’s Mia Teran hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Tiger basketball team a 45-44 victory over Magnolia West on Friday in a District 21-5A opener.

Kateria Gooden had 19 points and eight rebounds for Consol, while Kamaiya Ford had 10 points and four assists. Teran finished with nine points, and Tyra Chapman, Paris Pavlas and Meme Thompson each scored two points.

Consol won the JV game 52-49 and the freshman game 53-16. Consol’s Tamia Ibe-Baker scored 14 points and Chloe Lockett had 12 in the freshman team’s victory.

Consol will host Brenham at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in 21-5A play.