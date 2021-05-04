A&M Consolidated's Maria Ireland ready for first trip to state track meet

A&M Consolidated’s Maria Ireland waited all season to compete, and when she got the chance, she didn’t waste it.
The sophomore qualified for the UIL state track and field meet in her first outing of the season at the Class 5A Region III meet in April. She clocked personal bests and advanced in all three events in the wheelchair division with top finishes in shot put and the 100 and 400 meters.
“I felt good,” Ireland said. “It was really amazing and I tried my best, which is all I can say. If I tried my best then that’s good and I got my PR, so it felt good.”
Ireland will compete in the wheelchair division at state on Friday at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Because many teams don’t have wheelchair athletes, Ireland spent most of the season racing her able-bodied teammates at practices as part of her training. Training with faster runners helped Ireland build up her own speed and prepare for regionals, she said.
“They’ve helped me through that and so has [head coach Peter Martin] to try to perfect my push and my throw with [coach Bo Jackson],” Ireland said. “They’ve motivated me to do better during meets.”
Martin said running with the full varsity team will help Ireland when she has seven or more competitors next to her at state.
“It just shows the motivation and drive she has to compete,” he said, “because day in and day out she’s out here working really hard and perfecting what she does, whether that’s in the shot ring or here on the track.”
Ireland focuses on her timing and technique when training, but she realizes things don’t always go as planned, something she witnessed firsthand at regionals.
“You can never feel over confident when doing those things, so you have to just go with the mindset that you’ll try your best and you might mess up,” she said. “I messed up on my 400 a couple times, but I still tried my best. I could’ve shaved off a couple seconds, but I still did the best I could and that got me here.”
Ireland’s lone competition this year was Richmond George’s Skylar Herrera, who also qualified for the state meet. Ireland showed off her speed with a time of 22.98 seconds in the 100, ahead of Herrera’s 31.78. The trend continued with Ireland winning the 400 in 1:27.66 and throwing 15 feet, 6 inches to win the shot put.
“When she got to regionals and had a chance to compete against another young lady, she really just showed us her competitive side,” Martin said. “For her to rise to the level of competition and really show she’s ready to compete, it was exciting for the staff and I know for her.”
Martin said he’s enjoyed getting to learn more about wheelchair sports through Ireland and what it takes to compete in her events. It’s his first full year coaching Ireland after COVID-19 cut last season short.
Ireland said she loves representing the Lady Tigers and hopes to bring home a medal this weekend. But regardless, she’s excited to gain more experience by competing with athletes from around the state.
“It’s setting the standard for track meets next year,” she said. “I can do much better next year at the first track meet and just get better by the next time I’m at state.”
•
NOTES — Ireland competes in all three wheelchair events sanctioned by the UIL. She will compete in the state shot put at 2:30 p.m. Friday followed by the 100 at 6:25 p.m. and the 400 at 7:20 p.m. ... Ireland started playing wheelchair basketball at age 11 and got into track around the same time. She’ll have double duty this weekend when she goes straight from the state meet to a basketball tournament in Dallas. She plays with a team in Houston, and the tournament is their first in over a year because of COVID-19.