A&M Consolidated's Maria Ireland ready for first trip to state track meet

“It just shows the motivation and drive she has to compete,” he said, “because day in and day out she’s out here working really hard and perfecting what she does, whether that’s in the shot ring or here on the track.”

Ireland focuses on her timing and technique when training, but she realizes things don’t always go as planned, something she witnessed firsthand at regionals.

“You can never feel over confident when doing those things, so you have to just go with the mindset that you’ll try your best and you might mess up,” she said. “I messed up on my 400 a couple times, but I still tried my best. I could’ve shaved off a couple seconds, but I still did the best I could and that got me here.”

Ireland’s lone competition this year was Richmond George’s Skylar Herrera, who also qualified for the state meet. Ireland showed off her speed with a time of 22.98 seconds in the 100, ahead of Herrera’s 31.78. The trend continued with Ireland winning the 400 in 1:27.66 and throwing 15 feet, 6 inches to win the shot put.