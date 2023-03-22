A&M Consolidated girls soccer head coach Caleb Blakley knew early on that Kira Merrell was going to be a special player for the Lady Tigers.

Two years ago the Lady Tigers were in the regional quarterfinals against Pflugerville, a team heavy on upperclassmen. Not a problem for the then freshman defender Merrell, who had only played a handful of games in the regular season before being thrown into the raucous playoff environment.

“They were just a senior ridden team, strong, physical, had one of the best forwards that we’ve ever played against, and she and our other center back put in an amazing shift, and they shut them down, and we won 4-3,” Blakley said. “I think that night she found out and we found out that it doesn’t matter how good the other team is. If you can rise to that level and you can play your best ball, you can do amazing things.”

Now two years later, Merrell and the Lady Tigers (15-4-2, 14-0) are hoping to do some more amazing things as they open the Class 5A playoffs by hosting Killeen Ellison (9-12-2, 6-6-2) at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium.

The Lady Tigers already have completed an undefeated season in District 21-5A play and didn’t give up a single goal in doing so. That “great wall of Tiger” defense as Blakley and the team calls it has been anchored by the Northern Michigan pledge.

“I think my work rate is really high,” Merrell said. “I haven’t always been the most athletic or haven’t had the best skills but I think my work rate and being able to put in that work to get to the next level and to get to what I want to be.”

She’s also learned from those around her, and Merrell credits teammate and fellow defender Grace Tomlinson for pushing her to be even better. The two have formed a frustrating duo for opposing teams to get past.

“I think we’ve fed off each other,” Merrell said. “Like [Blakley] always says, iron sharpens iron, and I think me and Grace are a good example of that. We play really well together, and that chemistry is really good. I’ve played club, and so that’s a big part of any 5A high school. Club develops really good players, and high school kind of gets to grow off of that.”

Merrell also played for the Lady Tigers’ basketball team as a freshman. In fact, Merrell’s freshman season in soccer started late because she was still a member of the varsity basketball team.

She decided to focus on just soccer after her freshman year. And while she was only there for a small chunk of the soccer season, she made a big impact on her teammates as she was elected a team captain as a sophomore, which wasn’t a surprise.

“I would just say I’m pretty confident, and that’s where that comes from,” Merrell said of her leadership skills. “I’m pretty talkative on the field, and I guess it just comes from that.”

And just like her skills on the field, her leadership skills have also grown this season. Now as the Lady Tigers begin their playoff run where it’s win or go home, those leadership skills from Merrell will be needed more than ever.

“This year we’ve really seen a lot of maturity, just seeing her really peak and doing the right things and having the right attitude and kind of driving the ship when we need her in moments,” Blakley said. “She has a very even keel attitude, and I think a lot of times that brings stability when emotions run high after you give up a goal or in an intense game.”