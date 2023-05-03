A&M Consolidated’s Cole Bentz is arguably one of the toughest outs in high school baseball.

The Tigers’ first baseman struck out eight times in 36 at-bats in District 21-5A play, the third best on the team. That’s pretty good until you consider he didn’t play as a freshman or sophomore after suffering back-to-back season-ending injuries in football. He didn’t get on the baseball field until his junior season, when he played on the JV.

“That just kind of shows his heart, his dedication and how much he loves to do it and be around it,” Consol coach Ryan Lennerton said. “He’s a strong kid in more ways than one.”

The 5-foot-8, 220-pound Bentz has exceeded expectations. He batted .389 in district play, second best on the team. He had a team-leading 13 runs batted in.

“I didn’t know what we were going to get out of Cole,” Lennerton said. “He had never played at this high of a level before. But he works hard every day. He pays attention. He’s a student of the game. He understands who he is as a hitter and what he’s capable of, and he doesn’t try to go outside of that.”

Bentz’s hard work helped the Tigers (16-10) finish third in 21-5A. Consol will play 22-5A runner-up Belton (15-11) in a best-of-3 bi-district series beginning at 7 p.m. Friday in Belton before shifting to Tiger Field on Saturday afternoon as Bentz gets to end his athletics career with a rush.

“I also know that my window is closing,” Bentz said. “So I’m just enjoying it and playing my hardest.”

He’s certainly earned the right.

Bentz, who played quarterback in football, tore his ACL running the ball against Montgomery his freshman season. The following season in the third game he tore the same ACL.

“The second time was way harder because the first words out of my mouth to my dad was, ‘I can’t do this whole thing again,’” Bentz said. “It was a lot of mental stress. It just took me down a path I didn’t want to go back down. I just knew the emotional pain and the physical pain was going to be back for another 11 months.”

But when the 2021 football season rolled around, Bentz was more than ready and made the varsity team.

“I was more of a leader on that football team,” Bentz said. “I just knew I loved the sport so much that I couldn’t give up. I worked so hard for 22 months just to get back to this point, and it paid off because I got to finish high school football and I’m about to finish high school baseball.”

He was a backup in football to freshman Will Hargett.

“It did not bother me,” Bentz said. “I took it as more of being a leader to teach Will, help him at all points and be ready when my name was called.”

Former Consol football coach Lee Fedora loved Bentz’s attitude.

“He was a great young man,” Fedora said. “He was tough fighting through it, knowing there were certain things he would be able to do and not be able to do. He was one of those guys that it didn’t matter. He just wanted to do whatever was best for his teammates. He was a heck of a deep-snapper, too.”

Bentz paid a stiff price to be a two-sport athlete.

“Football became my favorite sport and baseball was something that I got to miss out on because I didn’t get to play it my first two years,” Bentz said. “So last year it became something that I just loved and football was always something that I loved, so they just became hand and hand. And I worked equally hard in both of them to become good at both of them and manage my time.”

The maturity Bentz developed through stressful times has paid off in the batter’s box, Lennerton said.

“He’s just a kid when he comes up, you know if you’ve got a guy in scoring position, there’s a good chance he’s driving him in,” Lennerton said. “If he comes up with two outs and nobody on, you got a good chance to extend the inning. He’s just been a tough out.”

Bentz had help in continuing his athletics career with his parents leading the way. Father Tap Bentz offered verbal and physical help as Cole worked on his swing, while mother Adrienne took video. Consol Young Life’s Daniel Grover helped Cole with the mental and emotional side of recovery.

Bentz recommends the path he took for anyone dealing with an injury.

“A lot of people could have put their head down, but I chose to get back up,” Bentz said. “I hope a lot of people do that, because right now I’m realizing it was way worth it.”

It’s been a remarkable season for Bentz, who hit his first varsity home run against Conroe in tournament play.

“It was amazing,” he said. “I felt like I was on top of the world.”

It got better with Bentz getting the first hit in a key 5-0 victory over Montgomery Lake Creek in 21-5A play at home coming off a 1-0 loss. He also got a hit off Magnolia West ace James Ellwanger, who is expected to be a high MLB draft choice.

Bentz is batting a team-best .377 for the year along with a .480 on-base percentage, four doubles and 20 RBIs, all team-highs.

“Physically, I feel like I’m a hitter and I put the ball to the outfield when needed, put the ball in gaps and get hits when it’s needed,” Bentz said. “Then I’m definitely always very talkative, just keeping everybody up and confident. Even if something’s not going great, I just tell them to pick their head up and move onto the next play, we’ll get it going.”

Bentz has thrived this season despite tearing the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

“I’m playing through it right now,” he said.

• NOTES — Bentz plans to major in sports management in college, hopefully getting into game operations while in school. ... Bentz has been part of Lil’ Wranglers and Elite Wranglers for six years. “It’s been great. I love every second of it,” Bentz said. “It’s taught me great lessons on how to dance. It’s helped with my footwork around first base and my ability to move quickly in any small situation, especially football.” ... Belton returned seven first-team all-district players from a 22-9-1 team that reached the area round of the playoffs last season. “I think it’s a good matchup for us,” Lennerton said. “It’ll be a new challenge for us. They’ve got a couple left-handed pitchers. Our district has done a great job preparing us week-in and week-out with the velocity we see and the hitters we see.” ... Bentz like his team’s depth heading into the playoffs. “We have so many key pieces that could come together all at once,” he said.