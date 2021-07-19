 Skip to main content
A&M Consolidated's Brodie Daniel commits to Tulane
A&M Consolidated's Brodie Daniel commits to Tulane

A&M Consolidated’s Brodie Daniel hits an RBI double against Waller in District 19-5A play at Tiger Field on Thursday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

A&M Consolidated senior utility player Brodie Daniel announced his commitment to play baseball at Tulane on Monday via Twitter.

“I’m very blessed to announce that I have committed to Tulane University to continue my baseball career,” Daniel tweeted. “Playing ball at the next level while getting a great education is a dream come true. Thanks to my parents, family, coaches, & teammates for their incredible support. #RollWave”

