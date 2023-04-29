Avri Ramos might have been the lone member of the A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team to make it to state, but she left a big impression on the rest of Texas by taking home the state title on the uneven bars Saturday at Tiger Gym.

“It felt good,” Ramos said of hearing her name called as the champion.

Competing in her home gym the past two days, the freshman clinched the bars title with a 9.950 on Saturday in the optional portion of the competition. She finished with a combined score of 19.675.

“I felt happy about bars,” Ramos said. “I felt like my performance was pretty good.”

Ramos began the day tied for 17th in the event with Round Rock’s Sarah Hajek after scoring a 9.725 during Friday’s compulsory round. And while the online scoring system was down for most of the meet Saturday, Ramos felt that even before the awards presentation her combined scores and effort between the two days were enough to put her in first.

Ramos also took home a fourth-place medal in the all-around and tied for seventh on floor with San Angelo Central’s Caroline Steele to earn her third and final medal. The top 10 individuals in each event earned medals along with the top six teams.

Ramos had a two-day combined score of 77.400 in the all-around. Trinity’s Jihra Hill (78.175), San Angelo Central’s Kara Baker (77.875) and Heath’s Kayla Virag (77.825) took the top three spots. Steele and Ramos had a combined score of 19.575 on floor to tie for seventh.

The lone girls team in the Brazos Valley to reach the state meet was the Rudder Lady Rangers who finished 10th with a two-day score of 225.475. San Angelo Central (233.700), Rockwall (233.250) and Trinity (232.300) earned the top three spots.

Individually, the Lady Rangers had a few gymnasts just outside the top 10 in events. Savannah Hall finished 13th on vault, tied for 15th on floor and was 18th on bars. Teammate Macy Fletcher tied for 13th on bars and 16th on balance beam. Hall and Fletcher finished 14th and 16th respectively in the all-around.

The lone boys team representing the Brazos Valley was the Rudder Rangers, who put together a combined score of 298.350 between the two days for an overall finish of 11th. Rockwall (338.350) won its third straight boys team title.

Asher Rice had the highest placement for the Rangers in an individual event. He finished 16th on the parallel bars.

“It’s always an emotional roller coaster,” Rudder boys coach Omar Loya said. “A lot of good moments, so not necessarily a letdown but you work so hard for this one opportunity and it just doesn’t go your way. My heart just goes out to the kids, I know [they’ve] been working so hard.

“Overall, it was a great meet. A&M Consol really did a good job, and I thought it was a fantastic meet. I’m super, super proud of our boys and how they presented themselves and just overall I’m also proud of the girls too. They did a fabulous job out there.”

• NOTES — During the awards ceremony for both the boys and girls, seniors for each school were honored. College Station’s Leslie Lehrmann along with Rudder’s Fletcher and Eleanor Crouch were recognized for the girls, and Rudder’s Jordan Gaitan was recognized for the boys. Fletcher is the daughter of former Bryan and Rudder gymnastics coach JT Fletcher. ... Macy Fletcher was also one of three gymnasts to earn the THSGCA Collegiate Club scholarship during the awards ceremony. The scholarship is to help high school gymnasts who will be competing on an in-state collegiate club team. Macy plans to compete for the Texas A&M club team. ... Macy Fletcher and Crouch will have one last chance to compete this year as teammates as the two will take part in the Senior Showcase Invitational in Florida in May. The meet is made up of high school seniors from across the nation representing their respective states.