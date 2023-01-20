A&M Consolidated's Adam Jackson sparks defense in Tiger win over Brenham

As junior guard Adam Jackson goes, the A&M Consolidated boys basketball defense goes.

As he came to life during the second half of the Tigers’ District 21-5A game against Brenham on Friday, Consol pulled away for a 58-35 victory at Tiger Gym.

Ten of Jackson’s team-high 14 points came in the second half, but it was his defense that sparked the Tigers’ engines after a close 24-18 first half.

“He’s the one that ignites our defense, and it seems like he’s bringing the intensity and the pressure,” Consol coach Andrew Daily said. “They all do a great job on the defensive side, but we truly believe that’s what he specializes in is being able to create the fast pace for us and causing turnovers for others to get.”

The Tigers (18-7, 6-1) created 13 turnovers and pulled down 19 rebounds in the second half, which helped Consol outscore Brenham (12-14, 0-7) in the final two frames 34-17.

The typically faced-paced Tigers were slowed through the first two quarters by a compact 3-2 zone defense, which forced patience and ball movement. Unable to run and gun in transition, the last-place Cubs held with the 21-5A co-leaders early in the game. Both Kaden Lewis and LaChauncey Thomas netted six points a piece in the first half for Consol, but the Tigers went 0 for 3 at the free-throw line.

Brenham was having better luck in transition during the first half.

“We kind of came out flat,” Daily said. “They did a great job with packing the paint and causing us to move the ball around.”

In the second half, Jackson’s defense helped spark some early transition play leading to a 6-0 Tiger run. The Tigers also began drawing more fouls and finished 9 for 11 at the charity stripe in the second half, including 6 for 7 by Jackson.

“I believe the guys are beginning to see the importance of taking their time at the free-throw line and knocking down those free throws,” Daily said. “I think we did a good job in the second half, but we just have to become consistent throughout the entire game.”

As Consol extended its lead to double digits late in the third quarter, it took the air out of the ball by spreading its half-court offense.

Brenham cut Consol’s lead to nine with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, but the Tigers countered with pushed tempo that created an 8-1 run and extended their lead back to 16 and eventually 23.

Lewis scored 12 points, and Thomas and 10 for Consol.

Brenham’s Shaun Ray netted a team-high 14 points followed by Isaac Powell’s 11.

Consol rounded out the first run through district play tied with Rudder (24-4, 6-1) for the 21-5A lead. As the Tigers move into the second half of district play, Daily said he likes the maturity his team is showing in developing different styles of play.

“Guys are accepting roles and understanding the value of playing as a group,” Daily said. “For a few games we’ve had some guys that are out, and so with others having to step up, they are understanding the importance of being ready at all times.”