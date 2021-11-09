A&M Consolidated volleyball team's season ends in sweep by Pflugerville Hendrickson

GIDDINGS — A match that featured clean, in-system play from the A&M Consolidated volleyball team could easily have been enough to push the Lady Tigers to the Class 5A regional tournament.
But Consol ran into a Pflugerville Hendrickson team that played just a little bit tidier in its 25-17, 25-23, 27-25 sweep Tuesday in the 5A regional quarterfinals at Giddings High School.
“Going into this game, we’ve been passing the best we have all year,” Consol head coach Colten Conner said. “We continue to get better and better every week, and against a better team like this, it really showed how well we’ve been working at serve receive.”
Hendrickson’s Cayden Moses, Ella Wendell and Sydney Hill formed a massive wall that made it difficult for Consol (29-16) to attack as the trio combined for 10 blocks. Dove, who raised the energy of an already rowdy gym with her screams and flexes, rejected seven Consol kill attempts on her own. Four of Dove’s blocks for the Lady Hawks (40-5) came in the opening frame, including the set-winning point. Dove backed up her defensive performance with four kills in the first set.
“Any block is huge, but I keep telling them we have aggressive hitters, and a block can only do so much, and we’ve got to be smart with how we hit,” Conner said. “That’s exactly what we did going into that second and third set.”
Consol senior setter Ava Derbes was all over the court in the first set, recording six kills and seven assists.
The Lady Tigers then started aggressively in the second set, which remained neck and neck to the finish. Two uncharacteristic miscues in the final five points of the match gave Hendrickson the slight edge in another set that came to a close with a block. Consol senior setter Emma Pahl led the team in kills with three in the set, one behind Dove’s four.
Consol marched back from an early 5-0 deficit in the third set thanks to a string of low, hard serves from junior middle Lesley Munoz for five straight points. She had one of Consol’s three aces.
Consol junior outside hitter Ella Norton also recorded five kills in the final set. Derbes rattled off a string of six consecutive serves that helped push the Lady Tigers to a 24-23 lead. But kills from Hill, Wendel and Hannah Hicks secured the come-from-behind win for the Lady Hawks.
Conner said he was proud of his team’s fight despite the loss.
“It’s just an example of their heart,” he said. “They’ve shown it all year long, and it proved in that third set. Every set we gained, and we did better than the first, and it showed in that game. Hendrickson is a great team, and we gave them a dogfight.”
Hendrickson’s Wendell led all attackers with 14 kills to go with two blocks. Dove had nine kills and Hill seven. Setter Karys Dove had 37 assists.
Norton had a team-high 11 kills for Consol. Derbes finished with 10 kills and 18 assists. Abigail McKinney had 15 assists.
“This team is very special to me,” Conner said. “The soul of this group is who was here when I first came in. I’ve been with them since their sophomore year, and to see them end on a high ... it’s very satisfying and it means the world to me.”