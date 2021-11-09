A&M Consolidated volleyball team's season ends in sweep by Pflugerville Hendrickson

Consol senior setter Ava Derbes was all over the court in the first set, recording six kills and seven assists.

The Lady Tigers then started aggressively in the second set, which remained neck and neck to the finish. Two uncharacteristic miscues in the final five points of the match gave Hendrickson the slight edge in another set that came to a close with a block. Consol senior setter Emma Pahl led the team in kills with three in the set, one behind Dove’s four.

Consol marched back from an early 5-0 deficit in the third set thanks to a string of low, hard serves from junior middle Lesley Munoz for five straight points. She had one of Consol’s three aces.

Consol junior outside hitter Ella Norton also recorded five kills in the final set. Derbes rattled off a string of six consecutive serves that helped push the Lady Tigers to a 24-23 lead. But kills from Hill, Wendel and Hannah Hicks secured the come-from-behind win for the Lady Hawks.

Conner said he was proud of his team’s fight despite the loss.

“It’s just an example of their heart,” he said. “They’ve shown it all year long, and it proved in that third set. Every set we gained, and we did better than the first, and it showed in that game. Hendrickson is a great team, and we gave them a dogfight.”