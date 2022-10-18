A&M Consolidated volleyball team uses aggressive approach in sweep of Rudder

A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach Colten Conner challenged his team a week ago to come out swinging early in matches.

That mentality was on full display Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Rudder in District 21-5A play at The Armory.

“Our mentality was let’s go out swinging and they’ve got to stop us, and we had that same mentality tonight,” Conner said. “We’ve got to stay strong at the net, stay aggressive, and it paid off tonight.”

Consol’s top hitters Kendra Humphries, Raegan Johnson, Lesley Munoz, Ella Norton and Bella Gutierrez combined for 43 of the team’s 46 kills.

After some back-and-forth play to start the first set, Consol’s front row made its presence known. Munoz had back-to-back blocks and Humphries added a kill for a 3-0 run to build an 11-8 lead.

Rudder (30-16, 2-10) called timeout, but it didn’t slow down Munoz, who had two more kills for a 13-8 lead. Munoz finished with nine kills and a team-high three blocks overall.

“I’m always impressed with what she can do,” Conner said. “She’s very athletic. She can move. She can swing to the line. She can swing across court, and she always finds ways to find holes, and that’s what she did.”

Later down 17-10, Rudder called timeout and came out ready to chip away. The Lady Rangers took advantage of some Consol mistakes and got a pair of kills from Paris Mitchell and Allison Layton to cut their deficit to 20-17.

Rudder’s Gabby Baker then had back-to-back aces, while Neely Rutledge and Mitchell combined for a block to tie the set at 20.

Consol (11-24, 3-9) closed on a 5-1 run to take the set thanks to a pair of kills from Munoz and a few Rudder errors.

In the second set, three straight kills by Humphries gave Consol an 11-7 lead that it never relinquished, building the lead to as large as 17-11. The Lady Rangers kept battling and got within three points down 22-19 thanks to some Consol errors, but the Lady Tigers roared back with kills from Humphries, Norton and Gutierrez to take the set and a 2-0 match lead.

The third set looked to be more of the same at first with Consol grabbing a lead and Rudder being forced to fight back.

The Lady Rangers got kills from Charity Rayford and Londyn Singleton along with a block from Reagan Aponte and Rayford to shrink Consol’s lead to 21-20 and force a timeout.

Rudder later reeled off three straight points down 24-21 to tie the set, but Consol ended things with kills from Norton and Johnson.

“We were in every set even not playing very well, but we certainly didn’t play as we hoped to play,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said.

Humphries finished with 11 kills. Ella Norton had 10 kills and 23 digs, and Jasmine Rau had 32 digs for Consol.

Singleton led Rudder with a team-high nine kills and had 12 digs and three aces. Baker had a team-high 17 digs. Layton had seven kills and four blocks. Aponte had 21 assists and 12 digs. Rutledge had 16 digs and four aces, and Addison Benavidez had 14 digs.

Rudder will host College Station at 5 p.m. Friday, while Consol will host Montgomery Lake Creek at 6 p.m. Friday.

NOTES — Rudder won the JV match 25-20, 12-25, 15-13, while Consol won the freshman A match 25-14, 25-12 and the freshman B match 25-10, 25-8.