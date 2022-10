MONTGOMERY — The A&M Consolidated volleyball team swept Montgomery 25-14, 25-19, 25-14 in District 21-5A on Tuesday. The Lady Tigers end the season at 12-25 overall and 4-10 in district.

Consol’s freshman Maroon team won to finish the season undefeated, and the Lady Tiger freshman White won to finish the year with just one loss while going undefeated in district.