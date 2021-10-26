A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps Rudder in regular-season finale

“I challenged them ... how much fun are you going to have today? Because that’s what it is,” Conner said. “When the energy and the passion is on your side of the court, a lot of great things happen.”

Errors hurt the Lady Rangers in the second set with only nine of Consol’s 25 points coming from kills or aces. The errors help Consol build a 18-13 lead as Rudder struggled at the net. But despite their mistakes, the Lady Rangers remained in the set and used three kills and a Consol error to get within 23-21 before the Lady Tigers used another kill and Rudder error to win the set and take a 2-0 match lead.

“That separates a lot of the time whether you’re in the playoffs or not is eliminating mistakes,” Rudder head coach Jacky Pence said. “We still found a way and pushed them and 25-23 twice on a team that’s done really well and going to the playoffs ... I’m really proud of us.”

In the third set, Consol had to battle back after its 17 errors almost forced a fourth game. The Lady Tigers struggled at the net early, but their hitters rallied for an 11-1 run to take a 14-8 lead with seven kills during the stretch.