A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps New Caney Porter in three sets

The A&M Consolidated volleyball team beat New Caney Porter 25-19, 25-15, 25-20 on Friday in nondistrict play at Tiger Gym. Consol also swept the subvarsity matches in two sets each.

