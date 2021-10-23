A&M Consolidated volleyball team sweeps Katy Paetow on Senior Night

A&M Consolidated’s Ava Derbes had nine kills, 18 digs and 26 assists and topped the 1,000-assist career mark on Senior Night as the Lady Tigers beat Katy Paetow 25-13, 25-18, 25-23 in District 19-5A play at Tiger Gym.

Consol’s Emma Pahl had eight kills and 18 digs. Gracen Harrell had 21 digs. Sameritta Pappoe hit .500 with six kills and had two blocks. Faith Taylor had 12 digs and a kill, and Jade Chapman had four kills and a block for the Lady Tigers.